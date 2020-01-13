Left Menu
Dalai Lama congratulates Taiwan prez on victory, urges good relations with China

  Dharamshala
  Updated: 13-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:43 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has called for good relations between Beijing and Taipei while congratulating Tsai Ing-wen on winning her second term as Taiwan president. “As complicated and difficult as Taiwan's relationship with the People's Republic of China is, I feel it is important that the two enjoy good relations, including through expanding people to people exchange,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement released Sunday by his office here.

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China and has criticised officials from the US and other countries for congratulating Tsai on her victory. Lobsang Sangay, who heads the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration, has also congratulated Tsai Ing-wen.

The Dalai Lama expressed confidence that Tsai will make further strides in bringing peace and prosperity to the people of Taiwan. “I fondly recollect my three visits to Taiwan which provided me an opportunity to visit and interact with the people. I have warm memories of the enthusiastic welcome I received and am continuously inspired by the strong devotion Taiwanese Buddhists have shown towards their faith,” the Dalai Lama wrote in his message.

“As a Buddhist monk, I try my best to fulfil as much as I can their desire for teachings and to provide them the necessary spiritual guidance,” he said. “As someone devoted to fundamental democratic values, I would like to commend the Taiwanese people for not only achieving a flourishing robust democracy but for the achievements made in the economic and educational fields and in the preservation of their rich traditional culture.”

President Tsai his seen as a strong opponent of Beijing’s “One China” policy that seeks reunification with Taiwan. In her victory speech, Tsai urged China to resume talks with Taiwan without preconditions while warning against threatening use of force.

"Today I want to once again remind the Beijing authorities that peace, parity, democracy and dialogue are the keys to stability," Tsai had said. "I want the Beijing authorities to know that democratic Taiwan and our democratically elected government will never concede to threats," she said.

