Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the western region at 5 pm. BOM6 MH-BOOK-2ND LD RAUT Book comparing Modi with Shivaji 'insulting': Raut Mumbai: Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "insulting", senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

BOM7 MH-PMC-PAWAR Pawar meets Thakur to discuss revival of PMC Bank Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur to discuss possibilities of revival of the troubled Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. BOM9 MP-EXAM-TRIBAL-ROW Insulting remark on Bhils in MPPSC paper kicks up row Bhopal/Indore: A question paper of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's exam describing the Bhil community as "criminal-minded" has stirred a controversy, with the BJP as well as some Congress leaders demanding action against those responsible for such derogatory reference.

BOM10 MH-BOOK-PROTEST-SOLAPUR Protest against book comparing PM with Shivaji Pune: A protest was held in Solapur in Maharashtra on Monday against the book written by a Delhi BJP leader comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BES1 GA-FIRE-WASTE PLANT Fire at civic-run waste treatment plant in Goa Panaji: A fire broke out at a civic-run waste treatment plant here in Goa on Monday early morning, destroying several machines used to treat garbage but no causality was reported, a fire official said.

BES2 MH-CITIZENSHIP-SOMAIYA Somaiya slams govt over 'notice' to school on CAA Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra government has issued a 'notice' to a city school for organising an awareness programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and dubbed the move as "unfortunate". BES5 GJ-JAILBREAK Four undertrials escape from jail in Surendranagar Surendranagar: Four undertrials accused of crimes ranging from murder to abetment of suicide escaped from a jail in Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday night, police said.

BES9 CG-NAXAL-ARREST Naxal 'commander' held in Chhattisgarh Dantewada: A Naxal "commander" was arrested during a joint search operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said Monday..

