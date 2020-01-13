Left Menu
'94 arrested in Delhi for violence during CAA protests in last 1 month'

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 13-01-2020 17:45 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 17:45 IST
Ninety-four people have been arrested in various parts of the national capital for indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the last one month, officials said on Monday. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and is believed to have briefed him about the prevailing situation in the city, which continues to witness protests against the contentious legislation.

So far, 94 people have been arrested by police for indulging in violence in different parts of Delhi in the last one month during protests against the CAA, a government official said. These incidents of violence took place in Jamia Milia Islamia University, Seemapuri, Jama Masjid, Jawaharlal Nehru University during protests against the CAA, which was enacted on December 11.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The protesters are claiming that the CAA is discriminatory as for the first time the Indian citizenship will be given on the basis of religion, depriving the Muslims from the benefits.

However, the government has been maintaining that the non-Muslim refugees have no other option but to come to India when they faced religious persecution in the Muslim-majority three neighbouring countries.

