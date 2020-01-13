Have started process to identify refugees: UP minister

The state government has started the process to identify refugees for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said UP minister Shrikant Sharma here on Monday. "The notification for the CAA has been issued and all district magistrates in UP have been asked to collect data," Sharma told PTI.

In the first list, over 32,000 refugees have been identified in 21 districts of the state and the exercise is going on in the entire state as per information I have from the state Home Department, Sharma added. When asked about the countries they belong to, Sharma said,"They are from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh." PTI ABN RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.