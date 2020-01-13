A P Maheshwari appointed CRPF DG

Senior IPS officer A P Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

He has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.