Rajasthan: Teenager killed in lightning strike
A teenager was killed in a lightening strike in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Kakda village falling under the Jasrasar police station.
Ashok Kumar (16) had taken shelter under a tree as rain started. Kumar suffered severe injuries due to lightning and was rushed to a hospital in Nokha where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.
The body was handed over to family member after a post-mortem, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
