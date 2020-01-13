JNU VC appeals parents to advise students for winter session registration
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has appealed to parents of the students to advise them to register for the winter semester.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has appealed to parents of the students to advise them to register for the winter semester. "The first day of winter semester has started and more than 50 per cent of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered. The classes have begun and some students are on the way as they went home. I appeal to parents to advise their pupils to register in the Winter semester else it will lead to loss of one academic year which will not be good for our students," Kumar told ANI.
"The University has extended the registration dates without any fines. I hope that the majority of the students will register and the academic program will continue," he said. The JNU had announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester.This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.
Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- M Jagadesh Kumar
- JNU VC
- Aishe Ghosh
- The University
- JNU Students' Union
ALSO READ
We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus: HRD officials.
JNU VC appeals to students to call off their strike
HRD Ministry officials advise JNU VC to communicate more with students, take faculty into confidence
What evidence HRD Ministry requires against JNU VC for his removal, asks Nawab Malik
JNU VC appeals to students to maintain peace