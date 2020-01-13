Left Menu
Row over insulting reference to Bhils in MPPSC exam paper

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:59 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:59 IST
A controversy erupted on Monday over description of the Bhil community as "criminal- minded" in a question paper of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, drawing ire of political parties which prompted the MPPSC to express "regret" and serve notices to the paper-setter and moderator. During the MPPSC's preliminary examination held across the state on Sunday, the question paper for Reasoning and Aptitude had a passage which described the Bhil community as having "apradhik pravriti" (criminal-minded) and indulging in "alcoholism".

BJP MLA Ram Dangore (30), who appeared for the exam, brought the controversial passage to the notice of his party. "Something went wrong in setting the question paper, which should not have happened. The MPPSC is expressing regret. I am also hurt," MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey told reporters in Indore, where the commission is headquartered.

He said the commission has served notices to the paper-setter and moderator who had checked the said question paper before it went to press. "They have been directed to file their replies within a week," Choubey said, adding that action will be taken accordingly.

He, however, refused to divulge names of the duo citing confidentiality in such matters. "An expert committee will look into the objection raised by the candidates regarding the controversial question and act accordingly," Choubey said.

If the panel recommends action, the paper-setter and moderator will be debarred from the MPPSC examination procedure, the MPPSC chairman said. When asked about the demand for lodging an FIR in the case, he replied that it was not a criminal case.

Choubey's remarks came hours after the opposition BJP and some leaders of ruling Congress demanded action into the matter. Taking strong objection to the reference, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava hit out at the ruling Congress.

"This reflects the Congress government's thinking towards innocent tribals and it is highly derogatory for the entire tribal community," the BJP leader said. Bhargava demanded that Chief Minister Kamal Nath take immediate action against those responsible for portraying the Bhil community in such a manner.

MLA Dangore, who represents Pandhana seat in Khandwa district, demanded action against those responsible for setting the question paper and registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "The Bhil community members are very innocent and by portraying them in such a manner, the MPPSC has disrespected them," Dangore, who also belongs to the community, told PTI.

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, who is the younger brother of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh, also took a dim view of the reference to the Bhil community. The legislator, in a tweet, said he was hurt by such reference about the Bhil community and those responsible for it should be duly punished.

He demanded that the CM express regret over the matter in the Legislative Assembly, which he said would send a "good message" in society. Tribal leader and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria of Congress has demanded sacking of the MPPSC chairman.

Earlier in the day, MPPSC secretary Renu Pant dubbed the matter "unfortunate". She had clarified that there seems no "ill-intention" behind the reference to the Bhil community..

