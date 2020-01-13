MP: Thieves pry open ATM with gas cutter, steal Rs 8 lakh

Thieves stole Rs 8 lakh froma bank ATM on Chhindwara Road in Madhya Pradesh's Seonidistrict in the early hours of Monday, police said

They used a gas cutter to pry open the ATM, situatedby the road in Ganga Nagar area and without a security guardmanning it, said City Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP)Durgesh Armo

"They looted Rs 8 lakh. We are checking CCTVs in thevicinity to nab them. They fled in a four-wheeler and left thegas cutter behind in a hurry. A case has been registered andprobe is underway," Armo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

