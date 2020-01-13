International Kite and Sweet Festival starts in Hyderabad

A three-day annual International Kite and Sweet Festival kicked off here on Monday. "There are top International Kite Flyers from 15 countries participating in this three-day event. Five domestic kite flyers who have represented India on International platforms will also be seen here," speaking to ANI, president Royal Kite Flyers Club, Pavan Solanki said.

"Since 15 years, I have been participating in Gujarat Kite Festival. I have participated in six different countries representing India and for the past five years I am appointed as a Kite Consultant for Telangana Tourism," he said. "This tradition from Gujarat is called as Uttran and Pongal in the South. There are big kites designed in Scotland, Germany, USA, UK, and Bali," he added.

A participant from Bali, Maley Juniata said, "We are here with our traditional kite representing almost the same culture as that of India." "I am delighted to be here. It is really nice to come to India as people understand kite flying. Where I come from, nobody flies kites. In India, everybody flies kite and I appreciate it," said Andrew Betie, an International Kite flyer from Scotland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.