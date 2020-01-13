Mumbai: Unidentified body found on Mahim beach

The body of an unidentified manwas found on Monday evening on Mahim beach in Mumbai, policesaid

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahim division)Ajinath Satpute said there were no external injuries on thebody and it has been sent to Bhabha Hospital in nearby Bandrafor post mortem

"It is of a man in his mid-thirties. We have taken anaccidental death report. We suspect he is a beggar who died ofdrowning. Further probe is underway," the ACP said.

