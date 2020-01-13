Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha

Cold wave conditions continued across Odisha on Monday with the mercury dipping to 6 degrees Celsius in both Sonepur and Phulbani. The mercury plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 11 places in the state, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Intense cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of the state, particularly Angul, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir districts, in the next 24 hours, it said. No large change is likely to take place in minimum temperature in the next two days and there will be a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said.

Sonepur and Phulbani were closely followed by Angul where the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius. While Titlagarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, at Daringibadi it was 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Koraput recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna 8.5 degrees Celsius, Talcher 9.7 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur 9.6 degrees Celsius, Keonjhar 9.1 degrees Celsius and Jharsuguda 9.4 degrees Celsius. Cuttack city recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius, while in state capital Bhubaneswar the mercury stood at 11.4 degrees Celsius..

