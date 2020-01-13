CAA flash protest: 61 taken into custody, let off in Hyd'bad

As many as 61 people, including students, were taken into custody here when they staged a 'flash' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday. After being served notices, the protesters, detained on late Sunday night, were later released, they said.

Around 200 people, including several women and students, gathered at the Tolichowki Cross unlawfully and organised the protest without police permission. The protest caused obstruction to free flow of traffic on the road following which 61 people were taken into custody.

The remaining fled the area, a police official told PTI. Holding placards that read "No CAA, No NRC and No NPR", they raised slogans "We don't accept CAA, NRC, NPR" and also against the government as they opposed the proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register also.

PTI VVK VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.