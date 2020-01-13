CPI leader Khagendra Thakur dies at 82

Senior CPI leader Khagendra Thakur died at a hospital on Monday after complaining of breathlessness. He was 82.

Thakur, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna, died at 1.30 pm, party sources said. A member of the CPI's Jharkhand unit executive committee, he was also the vice-president of Rashtriya Lekhak Sangh.

Born on September 9, 1937 at Malini village in Godda district, Thakur was a Hindi lecturer in Morarka College in Sultanganj. The CPI(M) has condoled the death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

