CPI claims permission not given for anti-CAA meeting to be

The CPI here on Monday claimed permission has been denied to the party's proposed public meeting here on CAA to be addressed by former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. CPI leader E T Narasimha, in a party release, said they sought permission for the meeting at either of two places, but it was not given.

Former CPI MP Azeez Pasha claimed there was no rule of law in the state as permission was given for AIMIM to organise meetings but not for meeting proposed to be addressed by Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU). The party has proposed to hold the meeting on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act..

