Woman dies in road accident in AP

A woman died in a road accident on Monday when she was going to her native village to celebrate Sankranti festival. The accident took place near Maddi Ramudu Peta village, Regidi Amudalavalasa mandal, Srikakulam district.

The deceased, Jaddu Krishnaveni (46) was a native of NK Rajapuran village in Palakonda mandal of Srikakulam district. Regidi Amudalavalasa ASI Srinivasan Rao said: "Krishnaveni's family had migrated to Vijayawada for livelihood. They were going to their village on the occasion of Sankranti festival in a Tata Magic vehicle hired from Vijayawada."

"When the vehicle crossed MR Peta village in Regidi Amudalavalasa Mandal and was passing by a granite quarry, the vehicle driver hit a freight auto coming from the opposite direction. Seven persons sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to Palakonda govt hospital. One woman named J Krishnaveni died while undergoing treatment," he added. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

