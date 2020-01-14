Two killed, 10 injured as truck hits van in Nagpur Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI)Two persons were killed and 10 others injured when their van was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday morning, police said. The mishap took place around 7 am when the truck hit the van carrying 12 people while crossing a road at Mhalgi Nagar square, police inspector Ajit Sid said.

Two van passengers were killed in the mishap, he said, adding that 10 other occupants received injuries. Two of the injured were seriously hurt and they were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The truck driver was arrested, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.