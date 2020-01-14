Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly polls: Delhi govt directs officials to monitor CCTV camera footage of liquor warehouses

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:45 IST
Assembly polls: Delhi govt directs officials to monitor CCTV camera footage of liquor warehouses

The Excise Department of the Delhi government has directed its officials to monitor CCTV camera footage of liquor warehouses on a daily basis, a move aimed at preventing the use of alcohol to influence voters in the run up to the assembly elections. The department has issued an order appointing 11 designated officers for the task and directed them to ensure that CCTV footage of last 60 days is preserved, an official said.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11. The official said all the designated officers will be required to submit a certificate on a daily basis stating that CCTV cameras installed at the liquor warehouses were functioning and no irregular activity about illicit storage was noticed.

"At least 15 minutes of recording of warehouses should be viewed by the designated officer on daily basis in respect of each establishment under him or her," the department said. "The warehouses should be put under 24x7 CCTV monitoring. No liquor should be released without proper permit," the official said, citing the department's order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japanese emperor to make state visit to United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invite from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to the United Kingdom in early 2020.Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation from Her Majest...

Sadbhav Infra gets final nod from authorities for 100% stake transfer of 8 SPVs

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project on Tuesday said it has got the final nod from various authorities, including the NHAI, for transfer of its 100 percent stake in eight special purpose vehicles to IndInfravit Trust. The eight SPVs are Bhilwara-...

Turkey: 115 soldiers detained over links to US-based cleric

Ankara, Jan 14 AP Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 115 soldiers suspected of links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016, the state-run news agency reported. Anadolu Agency says the 115 ar...

UPDATE 3-Inter-Korean projects could help ease sanctions on North -S.Korea's Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and that inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020