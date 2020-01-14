Day after heavy rains, minimum temperatures drop again in Punjab & Haryana

A day after heavy rains lashed several places in Punjab and Haryana, the minimum temperatures registered a drop in both states on Tuesday bringing back cold weather conditions. The night temperatures, which hovered above normal range on Sunday and Monday dropped by a few notches at most places on the day, a meteorological department official said here.

In Punjab, Amritsar (3.7 deg C), Ludhiana (5.8 deg C), Patiala (6.9 deg C), Faridkot (4.4 deg C), Adampur (6.9 deg C), Halwara (3.9 deg C), Bathinda (3.9 deg C) and Gurdaspur (7.2 deg C) recorded below normal minimums. Ambala (7.6 deg C), Hisar (3.5 deg C), Narnaul (3.5 deg C), Rohtak (7.2 deg C), Sirsa (4.4 deg C) and Bhiwani (5.3 deg C) in Haryana also registered below normal lows.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius. The official said a thick blanket of fog enveloped most places in the two states including Chandigarh in the morning reducing visibility.

