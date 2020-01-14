Malawi national held with Rs 8.25-crore drug at IGI airport

A Malawi national has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying drugs worth Rs 8.25 crore by concealing it in purses, officials said on Tuesday. About 16.5 kilograms of Methaqualone, a sedative variety of narcotics, has been recovered from the lady passenger Mervis Steven after she was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday night.

CISF personnel found that the drug was concealed in 33 purses that were kept in two large bags that the passenger, holding a passport of Malawi, was carrying. The passenger was bound for Nairobi via Mumbai.

The drugs is estimated to be worth Rs 8.25 crore, and the passenger has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.