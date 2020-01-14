Goa teen composes Konkani song on Mahadayi issue

With the Mahadayi river issuestirring politics of Goa, a 16-year-old budding rapper hascomposed a song in Konkani in a bid to attract youths of thecoastal state to the cause

Goa-based Kabir Naik has shot a song in the Mahadayiriver basin in Sattari taluka of North Goa which is trendingon various social media platforms

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka are locked in a disputeover sharing the water of the Mahadayi river. Both the stateshave filed separate Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) before theSupreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

