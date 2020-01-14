Police to initiate process to clear blocked Delhi road

Police has initiated the process of clearing a road in Delhi, which was blocked by people protesting for a month against the amended citizenship law, officials said on Tuesday. The move came after the Delhi High Court directed the police to look into the traffic restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

"The police has initiated the process of clearing a road at Shaheeen Bagh near Jamia Milia Islamia. "The police is following the policy of persuasion rather than force to clear the busy arterial road," a government official said.

Many people in South Delhi were inconvenienced due to the closure of the road as it snapped a direct link with satellite town Noida. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the Act, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.

Meanwhile, the police has examined eight suspects, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishee Ghosh, for their alleged involvement in the violence at the premier institute, the official said. Officials also said that police will talk to traders body, religious leaders and community elders to end the blockade.

