SSI's killing: Two suspects held in Udupi

Two prime suspects in the murder of a policeman at a check post in Tamil Nadu were arrested from the Udupi railway station, about 55 KM from here, on Tuesday, police said. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdul Shameem (29) and Taufeeq (27), both hailing from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, they said.

Personnel belonging to the Tamil Nadu 'Q' branch, which handles matters related to extremists and involving national security, took the duo into custody. Two unidentified men had shot at Special sub-inspector Wilson using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala around 9.30 pm on January 8.PTI MVG BN BN.

