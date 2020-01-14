Noida: Four of robbers' gang held

Four members of a gang that allegedly robbed people of their vehicles and other belongings in the national capital region (NCR) were arrested here on Tuesday, the Noida police said. The gang, which primarily targeted taxi drivers and pedestrians using firearms, has been involved in over a dozen such activities, police said.

"The accused were most recently involved in a robbery at the Botanical Garden Metro station on December 30. They had booked a cab and when it arrived they intimidated the driver at gunpoint and took control of his Swift Dzire car. They later snatched his mobile phone and dumped him in an isolated area," Circle Officer (Noida 1) Shraddha Pandey said. Those held have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep, Maneesh Bansal and Ajay Sharma, Pandey said.

While Bansal is a native of Ghaziabad, the rest hail from Baghpat district, she added. A Swift car, a tractor, two motorcycles, three gold-coloured chains, five mobile phones and an illegal firearm have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were held by a team from the Sector 39 police station and produced in a local court, they added.

