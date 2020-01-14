CM sets ball rolling for Meghalaya's first beekeeping unit

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday unveiled a plaque to set the ball rolling for an integrated beekeeping centre - a first-of-its-kind in the state funded by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The initiative in North Garo Hills, estimated to cost Rs 10 crore, has been taken up as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to to boost rural economy, a senior government official said.

Modi has from time to time pitched for a sweet revolution and asked cooperatives to venture into beekeeping and seaweed farming to help farmers double their income. The Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC), spanning over 20 acres, will provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the locals, the chief minister said.

Contending that Meghalaya was one of the best regions in the country for beekeeping, in terms of availability of pasturage, he said, "We have been working with different stakeholders, with sole focus on conservation and scientific farming of the indigenous variety." At least 7,000 people have been trained in the practice of beekeeping by the Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship (MIE), he stated. "The state has immense beekeeping potential....

However due to lack of knowledge, the farmers have not been able to reap the optimum benefits so far," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.