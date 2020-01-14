Women in Hijab stage sit-in at Jantar Mantar

Women from different faiths wore Hijab to take part in a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against what they claimed was "singling out of Muslim women" by police during recent protests in the national capital. The demonstration -- 'Azad women for Azadi' saw women of different faiths coming together to express solidarity with the protesters.

Iqra Raza, a Delhi University student, who organised the protest, said, "My cousin was singled out by police during a citizens' march held last week. A policeman punched her in the chest. We are protesting against the targeting of Muslim women by the forces. It constitutes a hate crime." PTI SLB SLB TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.