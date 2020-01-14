Maha: 2 missing after jumping off sinking canoe in Chandrapur

Two men are missing sinceTuesday morning after jumping off a canoe about to capsize ina river in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an officialsaid

The incident happened near Kadoli village when thecanoe was returning from Chamorshi in neighbouring Gadchirolidistrict, Saoli Tehsildar PK Kumre said

"The canoe, with eight people, started tilting and twopersons, identified as Ramchandra Pendam and Parshuram Atram,jumped off. While the other six managed to swim ashore afterthe canoe capsized, these two are missing," Kumre said.

