Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

  PTI
  • |
  Ahmedabad
  • |
  Updated: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanied by wife Sonalben Shah, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and BJP's youth morcha president Rutvij Patel.

He also released saffron balloons on the occasion. Vaghani was seen holding the spool for Shah as the home minister maneuvered the kite.

The area is part of Shah's Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar. Incidentally, the battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) also played out in the Ahmedabad skies on Tuesday, as kites with pro- and anti-CAA slogans faced off against each other.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president held a meeting with party leaders at his residence in the city. On Wednesday, Shah would lay foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed in Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar through remote control at a ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The institute is being set up by the National Skill Development Corporation. On Saturday too Shah had visited Ahmedabad and inaugurated a host of projects and attended a convocation..

