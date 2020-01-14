Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:35 IST
Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers' demand, Bajwa said he will not be "browbeaten by such tactics" and that he is accountable to the people of Punjab.

The demand for action against Bajwa, a former Pradesh Congress Committee chief, comes days after he said he would not support Singh's leadership for a second term unless action is taken on the desecration of religious texts. The issue came up for an informal discussion just before a Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, a government release said.

"All the Punjab ministers on Tuesday demanded disciplinary action by the Congress leadership against Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against the chief minister on public platforms," it said. Bajwa dared the chief minister to hold a public debate with him on the issues raised by the ministers and let the people decide.

"My accountability is to the people of Punjab and I shall not be browbeaten by these tactics of Amarinder Singh who could not muster enough courage to rebut my allegations but needed the shelter of his reluctant Cabinet colleagues to do the same," an official statement quoted him as saying. The ministers pointed out that despite repeated pleas asking him to express his opinions within the party forum, Bajwa continued to criticise Singh and his government in the media and other platforms.

They accused Bajwa of "playing into the hands" of Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP by pitching himself against his own party leadership, especially at a time when the entire opposition was in a "state of disarray", posing no real challenge to the Congress in the state. "Such rebellion, if not nipped in the bud, could send the wrong message down the rank and file of the Punjab Congress," the ministers said.

"While the Congress is run on democratic principles, where every member has a say, such public display of difference of opinion and mutinous declarations from a senior member are detrimental to the interest of the party," they said. The ministers said that the chief minister had made it clear from the outset that he was committed to bringing the culprits in the incidents of desecration of religious texts to book, but would not indulge in vindictive politics.

They praised Singh's leadership, saying under the present government, the Congress had swept all elections in the state which clearly showed that people were happy and satisfied with the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel BSL net loss widens to Rs 501.5 crore in Dec quarter

Tata Steel BSL on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 501.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31.The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 239.6 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel BSL said in a filin...

Protests against CAA shows lack of patriotism, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed concern over protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed by parliament and favoured compulsory military training to people to imbibe spirit of patriotism among people. W...

U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical about New Jersey 'Bridgegate' convictions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical about the criminal prosecution of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who are appealing their convictions in the Bridgegate scandal involving retribution agai...

UPDATE 1-U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyers

A climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for homes across the United States, giving the public a look at the data institutional investors use to gauge risk. First Street Fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020