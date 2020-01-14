Remove misconceptions, spread positive message in media on armed forces: Navy chief to veterans

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday asked veterans to use their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions about the armed forces on social media. He was speaking at an event here to observe the Fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day.

"The bond between the service people and the veterans is indelible and eternal. Please do not hesitate in approaching the services for anything - suggestions, requests, recommendations, course correction," Singh said. He also urged the veterans to use the respect that they have in society to give a positive image of the services.

"This is the age of information. While a lot of good information is shared, there are a lot of myths and incorrect perceptions about the services - sometimes put out on the social media. "I request all of you to please use the respect that you have in society. Sometimes, if there is any misconception or myth being spread, please make sure you give the positive image of the services on the media," Singh said.

Army Chief General M M Naravane said in his speech that the standards set by veterans inspire the youth of the country. "Due to this respect, the people of this country dedicated a National War Memorial, which salutes your sacrifice, to armed forces last year," he added.

Naravane said the Army headquarters has given some proposals related to veterans' welfare to the Ministry of Defence after much consideration. "Emergency-commissioned and short-service commissioned officers, who participated in 1965 and 1971 war, they should be getting pension under Swatantra Sainik Samman Pension scheme," he added.

Naravane said that the ministry has been proposed to give pension to soldiers that have got "invalid" during less than 10 years of service, and who fall into "neither attributable to nor aggravated" category. An individual invalidated out of service for causes which are neither attributable to nor aggravated (NANA) by service, is granted invalid pension, if he has rendered more than 10 years' service. If the service rendered is less than 10 years at the time of invalidity, only invalid gratuity is paid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.