Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA, NRC protest in East Delhi's Khureji

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:18 IST
CAA, NRC protest in East Delhi's Khureji

Over a thousand people on Tuesday gathered in East Delhi's Khureji neighbourhood to protest against the amended citizenship law and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens. Raising slogans of "Aazadi", "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Aawaaz do hum ek hain", an estimated 1,500 people, including women and children, gathered for the second day at a local park.

Outside the park, hundreds of other men and young boys stood along both sides of the road, many of them holding candles in their hands while others with posters calling for revocation of the contentious citizenship law. The protest in this East Delhi neighbourhood unfolded on Monday, as anti-CAA and anti-NRC demonstrations continued in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and Zakir Nagar in South East regions of the national capital.

"I had come here yesterday and I am here today as well. Our demand is that the government repeal the CAA and drop the idea of the NRC," a local Khureji shopkeeper told PTI. Over a dozen Delhi police personnel and some of them in riot gear stood deployed outside the protest venue at night, even as young local men volunteered to manage traffic movement on the road leading to Shakarpur and Anand Vihar on one side and Jheel on the other.

"I am hopeful the government would listen to our demands and repeal the law as more and more protests are unfolding against it," said another man, in his 50s, who had come to the venue with his family. Bilal, a teenager who works at motorcycle repairing shop, stood holding a candle in his hand as the wax from it continued to drip on his palm.

Asked why was he was doing this, he said, "This is fine, no pain compared to CAA and NRC." Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along withe the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need to ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020