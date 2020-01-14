Gurgaon: Man held for firing at Lohri function

A man who allegedly opened fire at a Lohri function leaving three injured has been arrested, police said here on Tuesday. According to police, Jay Narayan and his four accomplices had gone to the Lohri function in Sector 40.

"Jay Narayan tried to mix with other guests and started dancing with them. Members of the host family soon realised that they were not their invitees," police said, adding that the accused entered into a scuffle with them when asked about their identities. "Jay Narayan pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at them," said Rajiv Deshwal, (DCP) crime.

The injured have been identified as Vijay Vats, Vinay Vats and Pawan Kumar. The DCP said the accused had fled from the spot in a SUV.

"The SUV found in his possession was looted from Najafgarh in Delhi," the officer said. A hunt is on to nab his other accomplices, he added.

