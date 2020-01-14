Flying objects existed during Ramayana days, Arjun's arrow had atomic power: West Bengal governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed flying objects existed during the period of Ramayana and the arrows of Arjuna of Mahabharata had atomic power. "It is not in the 20th century, but it was during the period of Ramayana, we had flying objects (Uran Khatola). Sanjay narrated the entire war of Mahabharata (to
Dhitarasthra) not from TV. The arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power in it," Dhankhar said while addressing a programme here. In Mahabharata, it is said that Sanjay, even after staying away from the battle had narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra, who was blind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- West Bengal
- Ramayana
- Arjuna
- Dhritarashtra
- Uran Khatola
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP to launch massive campaign in favour of CAA
West Bengal wins in attracting biz proposals but actual realisation falls back
West Bengal Governor gives nod to two Bills
PFI's Jan 5 rally denied permission by West Bengal Police
Sule, Raut criticise Centre for denying permission to tableaux from Maharashtra, West Bengal for Republic Day parade