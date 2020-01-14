4 nabbed in Kolkata for duping bank of Rs 40 lakh

Four persons have been arrested from different parts of the city for their alleged involvement in duping a nationalised bank of Rs 40 lakhs using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. Prasanta Kumar Mondal, Naba Kumar Mithia, Pradip Chakraborty and Koushik Roychowdhury were arrested from different parts of the city late Monday night for allegedly duping a nationalised bank in southern part of the city's Shakespeare Sarani area, they said.

Police started a probe based on the complaint lodged by the bank's regional manager last July at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. During investigation, it was found that the accused had produced 60 National Savings Certificates (NSC), each having a value of Rs one lakh, to the bank and obtained a term loan of Rs 18 lakh and another overdraft account of Rs 22 lakh, a senior officer of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station said.

"A total 40 lakh was obtained by these four from the bank. Later, bank authorities found that all the 60 NSCs were forged and manufactured. We found that the verification process of such collateral securities were also intercepted by the fraudsters to dupe the bank," the officer said. The roles of the then branch manager of the nationalised bank and the postal department are also not beyond doubt, he said.

Fake NSCs and Kishan Vikas Patras (KVPs) were also seized from their possession. "It seems these four were planning to dupe another bank using these fake papers," said the officer.

