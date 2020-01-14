Class II student dies in Delhi school
A student studying in second standard died after fainting during lunchtime in his school here on Tuesday.
A student studying in second standard died after fainting during lunchtime in his school here on Tuesday. The student allegedly collapsed near the canteen of the school. He was rushed to Fortis hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased student has been identified as Kushagra.
Police said they received information at Vasant Kunj North police station from Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj regarding death of seven-year-old Kushagra, son of Sanjay Shukla and resident of Rangpuri village. "He was studying in class II in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Vasant Kunj and incident took place when the boy along with other students was standing in front of the canteen. He suddenly fell down," the police said.
