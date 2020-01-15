Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in Jammu welcome administration's order to partially restore internet in 5 districts

The residents of five districts of Jammu welcomed the issuing of orders by the administration to partially restore internet services in the Union Territory from Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:34 IST
People in Jammu welcome administration's order to partially restore internet in 5 districts
Ranjan Gupta speaking to ANI in Jammu on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The residents of five districts of Jammu welcomed the issuing of orders by the administration to partially restore internet services in the Union Territory from Wednesday. A local businessman Ranjan Gupta said: "We could not take payments online as there was no internet. We welcome the decision to start internet services again by the government."

Kishor Gupta, a local said: "They should have started the internet services earlier. The government suspended the internet due to the threat of terrorism. We thank the government for deciding to start the services again." Anuradha, a college student said that her studies were affected due to suspension of the internet but welcomed the government's decision.

"It is difficult for college students to study without the internet. There are some books that are only available online," she said. Another local resident said that he had to go to different cyber cafes to fill up online forms, but once the internet services start again he can fill the forms on his phone.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders to partially allow 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites in five districts of Jammu region-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi from January 15. The administration also allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory.

According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, the Kashmir division will establish an additional 400 internet kiosks. The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution".

The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CESU to start power disconnection drive in 9 Odisha districts

The Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha has said it will commence its power disconnection drive from Thursday in a phased manner as the company had a pending arrear of Rs 1,971 crore by end of November last year. The power distrib...

Wipro shares drop over 4 pc after disappointing Q3 earnings

Shares of IT services major Wipro on Wednesday fell by over 4 per cent after the company posted 2.17 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for December 2019 quarter. The scrip declined 4 per cent to Rs 246.65 on the BSE.On the NSE, it dro...

Gen Rawat takes salute as CDS during Army Day parade in Delhi

General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday took salute as the Chief of Defence Staff CDS during the Army Day celebrations here at Army Parade ground, Delhi Cantonment. During the ceremony, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane conferred medals upo...

Rohit wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, Kohli get 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade

Indias swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICCs 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year for his incredible run of form through the year. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award for stopping fans from booin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020