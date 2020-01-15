Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU student Komal Sharma approaches NCW after being identified as JNU attacker

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:31 IST
DU student Komal Sharma approaches NCW after being identified as JNU attacker
Image Credit: Twitter (@NCWIndia)

The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint by DU student Komal Sharma against a news channel for allegedly defaming her by identifying her as one of the attackers in the JNU violence. Sharma told the NCW that she has been wrongly named as being involved in the January 5 incident and was not even approached by the said TV channel for her response or clarification on the allegations, an NCW official said.

She has requested the commission to look into the matter. Sharma was allegedly identified by the police as the woman, wearing a checkered shirt with her face covered with a light blue scarf and carrying a stick, in the purported video of the campus violence shared on social media.

The police said Sharma's phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts

A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by longtime leader Hun Sen to crush political rivals. D...

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US: Iran's foreign minister

Irans Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday said his country was interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with the US, remarks that come amidst spiraling tensions between the two countries over the killing of Iranian general Qasem...

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano

Talisay City, Jan 15 AFP Philippine authorities were struggling Wednesday to keep thousands of evacuees from returning to homes in areas threatened by a feared massive eruption of Taal volcano. Some 40,000 people have taken refuge in shelte...

Mentally challenged man axes mother to death in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old mentally challenged man has allegedly axed his mother to death in Jharkhands Palamau district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Kathonda village under Hussainabad police station limits on Tuesday, a police o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020