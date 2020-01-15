Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said, "As many as 4,27,135 posters, banners have been removed.

"We have received complaints about some banners and posters still being in place. We have given strict instructions to civic bodies for their removal and urged them to take action against officers concerned." PTI SLB AMP TDS TDS

