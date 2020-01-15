31 participants injured during Jallikattu in Madurai's Avaniyapuram

31 participants were injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram till afternoon, said Dr Vinod, Madurai Assistant Director, Medical, on Wednesday. "31 participants injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai's Avaniyapuram. 6 people admitted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment," Dr Vinod told reporters here.

With the start of the Pongal festival, the sport of Jallikattu also kicked off at Avaniyapuram in Madurai today. More than 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. 730 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 700 bulls in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu are participating in Jallikattu competitions this year.

Retired Principal District Judge C Manickam, who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, visited the venue in Madurai where the Jallikattu event was to be held to examine the arrangements made ahead of the start of the competition. (ANI)

