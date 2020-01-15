Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mysuru Bar Association not to provide legal help to woman who raised 'Free Kashmir' placard

Mysuru Bar Association said that it will not represent the woman, Nalini, who had raised 'Free Kashmir' placard at a protest held in Mysuru University on January 8, according to President S Anand Kumar on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mysuru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:20 IST
Mysuru Bar Association not to provide legal help to woman who raised 'Free Kashmir' placard
Mysuru Bar Association President S Anand Kumar speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Mysuru Bar Association said that it will not represent the woman, Nalini, who had raised 'Free Kashmir' placard at a protest held in Mysuru University on January 8, according to President S Anand Kumar on Wednesday.

"Our members submitted a requisition, requesting none of our lawyers should represent Nalini. We discussed and decided not to represent or provide legal services to her," Kumar told reporters here.

The woman had raised the 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest organised in the university against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Max Life completes process of implementing changes across individual product portfolio

Private sector Max Life Insurance Wednesday said it has completed the process of implementing changes across its entire individual product portfolio in line with the product regulations set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Author...

Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Recalling days of the underworld in Mumbai, Raut, who was earlier a journalist, sai...

Germany investigates three over 'spying for China'

German prosecutors on Wednesday said they were investigating three people who allegedly spied for China, with media reporting that a German former EU diplomat was among the suspects. We can confirm an investigation into suspected espionage ...

Flamingos, humans can co-exist: Maha CM on Trans Harbour Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage green activists concerns over the environmental impact of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL on migratory flamingos, saying humans and the birds have found a way to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020