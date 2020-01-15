Magh Bihu celebrated in Assam

Magh Bihu, an auspicious harvest festival, is being celebrated in Assam. People began the day by gathering at a temple and offered prayers, recited mantras and beat up the drums. They also took a walk around the bonfire.

"There are three Bihu- Rongali Bihu, Kati Bihu, and Magh Bihu. Today is Magh Bihu. We have gathered here to celebrate the festival. On this day various special dishes are made to enjoy with families," Munim Das, a resident of Guwahati, told ANI. This year, Magh Bihu has come at a time when anti-CAA protests are going on in the country. A large number of people took to streets against the law when it was passed in the Parliament in December.

"We have marked this festival against the CAA and put our papers into the bonfire," Das added. Magh Bihu falls in the local month of 'Magh' during mid-January. It is also called 'Bhogali Bihu' as it is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

The highlight of this festival is the food, which is made from the abundance of grains after the harvest. The night before 'Magh Bihu', which falls on January 15, is called 'Uruka' meaning the night of feasts.

The villagers make bamboo huts called 'Bhelaghor' or community kitchen where they begin with the preparations for the festival. (ANI)

