Situation in Bhainsa town peaceful, 61 arrested, say police Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI): Situation in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district in Telangana remained peaceful and under control on Wednesday even as 61 people have so far been arrested in connection with the communal clashes that left 19 people injured in the town, police said. A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two different communities clashed late night on January 12, leaving the 19 people, including eight police officials, injured.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. Things are getting normal, shops are open," a senior police official told PTI over phone. Police registered 13 cases and so far arrested 61 people from both the communities, the official said.

More arrests would be made based during the course of investigation, he said. Apart from police personnel, RAF was conducting patrolling in the town, he said adding prohibitory orders, imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, were on.

Clashes broke out in the town over a petty matter of some people riding motorcycles by removing silencers late Sunday night with members of two communities indulging in arguments, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight. Some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The clash broke out as some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes, police earlier said. A total of 14 houses was damaged by arsonistsand as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt and one three-wheeler and one car were partially burnt..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.