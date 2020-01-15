Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:43 IST
Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at "lightning speed", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said the recommendation on the mercy petition of 32-year-old Singh will now be sent to the Union Home Ministry.

The decision comes a day after Singh filed the plea. "We learnt that a petition has been filed and we have recommended its rejection and sent it at lightning speed to the LG. There will be no delay from our side, we can assure you that," he said in response to a question.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain Singh's plea against the death warrant issued by a trial court and gave him the liberty to challenge it in sessions court. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said there was no error in the trial court's January 7 order issuing the death warrant against him.

The Delhi government informed the high court during the hearing that execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them -- Mukesh Singh. The four convicts -- Mukesh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States looks set for another output record.The United States, which has seen its outp...

Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials 'lied' on crash

Irans president warned Wednesday that European soldiers in the Mideast could be in danger after three nations challenged Tehran over breaking the limits of its nuclear deal. Tehrans top diplomat meanwhile acknowledged that Iranians were lie...

Marijuana use may impair driving even when the high wears off

Recreational marijuana use can impair the driving ability of people even when they are sober, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, also linked the earlier onset of marijuana use -- under age...

Trauma care not given much importance in India: MoRTH Secretary

Mr. I K Pandey, DG RD and Special Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, today said that the government is in the process of providing first-aid centers at all toll plazas as well as extending it to highways. Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020