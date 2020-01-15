Associate of Hizbul terrorists nabbed from Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) An associate of terrorists was arrested on Wednesday from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, " a police spokesman said.

The arrested person has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Parray of Gulsahanpora in Tral area of the district. "As per police records, he has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the areas of Gulsahanpora, Seer, Pasoona, Wagad, Larow, Lurgam, Mongahama and other areas of Tral," the spokesman said.

Parray was involved in providing logistic support and assistance to militants operating in the areas of Tral, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

