Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jallikattu' kicks off amid fanfare in TN, over 35 injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:41 IST
'Jallikattu' kicks off amid fanfare in TN, over 35 injured

'Jallikattu,'the annual bull taming event that is slated to be held in several parts of Tamil Nadu took off to a colourful start here on Wednesday on the occasion of Pongal, in which over 700 bulls and about 750 participants took part. As the feisty bulls, one after the other started racing towards the lengthy sporting arena from the entrance, known as 'vadivasal,' young men waiting with bated breath strained every nerve to latch on to the hump of the animals.

"Don't touch the horns," "many men don't chase one animal," "allow the bull to go; it has won," were among the instructions that reverberated in the arena for the participants. The Jallikattu at Avaniapuram held here today marks the start of the once a year bull taming sport in many rural and semi-urban regions of Tamil Nadu.

Similar events will be held at Palamedu tomorrow and in Alanganallur on January 17 and these are among the hugely popular bull taming contests in the State. If the participant manage to hang on over the hump of the bull for a determined distance, he is declared a winner and if not, the animal emerges the victor.

In each round, about 60 to 70 participants with colour coded T-shirts and shorts took part. Festivity marked the event and scores of spectators from the gallery craned their necks to have a glimpse of determined men trying to get the better of the animals in a matter of seconds as soon as they were released into the arena.

A huge number of spectators, including many foreign tourists with cameras, were glued to the event. Keenly watching the game, organisers quickly declared -over the public address system- if the animal or the man was the winner and the prize.

The sporting arena was barricaded from the galleries and enclosures marked for spectators. Speaking to PTI, an official said medical examination of both the men and animals decided their participation.

Some participants found to be under the influence of alcohol and restless animals were disallowed, he said. The official said over 35 men were injured, including participants, spectators, and some bull owners and a section of them were sent to a government hospital for treatment.

However, no bull was injured, he added. Elaborate security arrangements were made and access to medical facilities were on standby.

The event was held under the supervision of a panel, led by a retired judge. Three men who successfully held on to a high number of animals - between 10 and 15 bulls- were awarded the first three prizes. Also, others who dominated fewer or a single animal successfully were given a variety of prizes including vessels and silver coins..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals financial hardships in American cancer survivors face post-treatment

A recent study has discovered that many American cancer survivors, particularly those sixty-four or younger in age, who faced financial difficulties after the medical treatment, had to make economical sacrifices. The study has been publishe...

Four convicts in Nirbhaya case won't be hanged on Jan 22, as one mercy plea moved: Delhi govt to HC

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled because one of them has moved a mercy plea and according to the prison rules, they cannot be executed till they exhaust all of their r...

Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala in Mumbai. Raut made the claim while speaking on the Mumbai underworld of yore, during an interview to the Lokmat m...

Vishwas mocks reports of him joining BJP

Poet politician Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday mocked reports that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, saying those running such news should put it out every week on repeat alarm instead of bothering their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020