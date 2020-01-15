Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Bhawan inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:39 IST
Uttarakhand Bhawan inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday jointly inaugurated Uttarakhand Bhawan in Navi Mumbai. After inaugurating the state guest house-cum-emporium, Koshyari said it marks the beginning of a new cultural and economic revolution for Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, an official release here said.

"Uttarakhand is on way to becoming totally self-reliant under the leadership of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat," Koshyari said, adding that with the construction of an all-weather road and start of flight operations between Pithoragarh and Hindon, connectivity has improved in the state like never before. Describing Uttarakhand as the state where the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna originate, Koshyari said there is similarity between the languages of Uttarakhand and Marathi which gives a sense of oneness between the two states.

He expressed hope that residents of Uttarakhand and Maharashtra  will get an opportunity in future to get to know each other's culture from close quarters.    Koshyari wished for the well-being of everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and said the doors of Uttarakhand Bhawan will always be open for people from the state and outside it. Two rooms in Uttarakhand Bhawan will be reserved for people who have to go to Mumbai for the treatment of relatives battling cancer, he said.

Products of Uttarakhand will be made available in the bhawan and offices will be set up there for the convenience of tourists and investors. Talking about growing inclination of filmmakers to shoot their films in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Rawat said more than 200 films and serials in different languages had been shot in the state in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

5 Yezidi militia members killed in airstrike in Northern Iraq

Baghdad Iraq, Jan 15 SputnikANI At least five members of the Yezidi Sinjar Resistance Units, also referred to as al-Yabshah militia, were killed on Wednesday in airstrikes of unknown origin in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, the med...

Russian government resigns after Putin announces reforms

Russias government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms. In a televised meeting with the Russian president, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposal...

Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about positive impact of scrapping Art 370

Following an initiative taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a group of central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting from January 18 including sensitive areas in the valley to spread awareness about the positive impact of abro...

UPDATE 3-Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

Sudan has reopened its airspace after putting down an armed revolt by former security agents linked to toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, the head of the sovereign council that runs the country said on Wednesday.The army said two soldiers were k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020