Uttarakhand Bhawan inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday jointly inaugurated Uttarakhand Bhawan in Navi Mumbai. After inaugurating the state guest house-cum-emporium, Koshyari said it marks the beginning of a new cultural and economic revolution for Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, an official release here said.

"Uttarakhand is on way to becoming totally self-reliant under the leadership of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat," Koshyari said, adding that with the construction of an all-weather road and start of flight operations between Pithoragarh and Hindon, connectivity has improved in the state like never before. Describing Uttarakhand as the state where the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna originate, Koshyari said there is similarity between the languages of Uttarakhand and Marathi which gives a sense of oneness between the two states.

He expressed hope that residents of Uttarakhand and Maharashtra will get an opportunity in future to get to know each other's culture from close quarters. Koshyari wished for the well-being of everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and said the doors of Uttarakhand Bhawan will always be open for people from the state and outside it. Two rooms in Uttarakhand Bhawan will be reserved for people who have to go to Mumbai for the treatment of relatives battling cancer, he said.

Products of Uttarakhand will be made available in the bhawan and offices will be set up there for the convenience of tourists and investors. Talking about growing inclination of filmmakers to shoot their films in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Rawat said more than 200 films and serials in different languages had been shot in the state in recent years.

