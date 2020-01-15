One lakh lamps lit as 'murajapam' ends at Padmanabha temple

Centuries-old ritual 'murajapam', the chanting of mantras conducted once in six years at the famed Sree Padmanabha Swami temple here, concluded on Wednesday with 'Lakshadeepam' (lighting of one lakh lamps) on its precincts. The 56-day-long ritual, which began on November 20, involves the ceremonial chanting of Rig veda, Yajur veda and Sama veda by scholars from various parts of the country.

"The temple has been conducting the ritual once in six years. Hundreds of vedic scholars, belonging to various mutts and ancient tantric families, were at the shrine to participate in the 56-day-long ritual," a temple official said. Scholars from Kanchi Kamakoti Peedam and Azhvancheri Mutt and other famed and ancient tantric families participated in the ceremony.

The temple authorities had also arranged a number of cultural events, including music concerts and dance programmes, outside the temple as part of the festival. Meanwhile, the Kerala police deployed over 500 personnel for the security of the temple and its precincts.

The precincts were already under tight security after the recovery of huge quantity of precious stones and jewellery, worth thousands of crores of rupees, in the underground vaults of the shrine..

