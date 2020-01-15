Jaipur: Two dead, over 200 hurt in kite-flying incidents

Two people died after falling from rooftops and over 200 brought to the city's SMS Hospital following mishaps while flying kites during Makar Sankranti, an official said. About 225 people were taken to the state-run hospital's trauma centre between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Seventy-five of them were admitted, of which two died while undergoing treatment, trauma centre incharge Dr Jagdish Modi said. The deceased were identified as Kamal Kundani (45) and Saurabh (26).

Meanwhile, many birds received cuts due to kite string. At Pakshi Chikitsalaya in Malviya Naga, nearly 900 birds, including eagle, cuckoo, crow and pigeon were treated.

"In the past three days, 350 injured birds were received at Pakshi Chikitsalaya and 550 birds at other rescue centres of the city," Pakshi Chikitsalya Director Kamal Lochan said.

