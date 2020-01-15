Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL142 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, involved in four killings and two weapon snatching incidents besides making attempts to revive militancy in Chenab valley region, was killed in Doda district on Wednesday, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said.

DEL136 JK-OMAR-SHIFT Detained Omar Abdullah to be shifted from Hari Nivas Srinagar: Former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah will be shifted to a house near his official residence, 163 days after he was taken into preventive custody following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said here on Wednesday. DEL123 JK-OFFICER-LD DGP DySP Davinder Singh's dismissal recommended: J-K Police chief Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the force has recommended dismissal of DySP Davinder Singh, who was arrested in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, and handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

DEL107 JK-INTERNET-TERRORISTS Terrorists using encrypted mobile communications to reactivate cadre in Kashmir: Govt Jammu: Terror outfits are using encrypted mobile communications and Voice on Internet Protocol (VoIP) to plan infiltrations into India and reactivate their cadre in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Wednesday. DEL80 JK-ARMY-WOMAN Army carries pregnant woman in waist-deep snow; she later gives birth at Baramulla hospital Srinagar: A 'Khairiyat' (welfare) team of the army posted in a north Kashmir village rescued a woman with pregnancy-related complications by carrying her for many kilometres in waist-deep snow and ensured that she reached hospital in time to give birth to a healthy baby.

DEL103 OPPOSITION-UP-CAA Opposition parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters New Delhi: Opposition parties pledged their support on Wednesday with social activists Sadaf Jafar, Pawan Rao Ambedkar, Deepak Kabir and former Uttar Pradesh IGP SR Darapuri, who were arrested by the UP police during the anti-CAA stir, and said the movement against the contentious law was an effort to save the Constitution. DEL84 UP-2NLD-MAYAWATI Withdraw CAA, bring new law after consensus: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law and seek consensus to bring in a new one, even as she lashed out at both BJP and Congress for being “two sides of the same coin”.

DES44 PB-OPPN-POWER Opposition mounts attack on Punjab govt over power tariff hike Chandigarh: The opposition parties here on Wednesday upped the ante against the Punjab government over the hike in electricity tariffs with the AAP demanding the "scrapping" of power purchase agreements while the SAD sought a CBI probe into it. DES40 NCR-JEWAR-AIRPORT Jewar airport: Swiss team visits site, to soon apply to MHA for security clearance Noida (UP): Zurich Airport International AG will soon be applying to Union Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance as it plans to begin construction of the Jewar airport this year, officials said on Wednesday.  DES41 HP-COLD No let-up in cold in HP, Keylong shivers at minus 8.2 deg Celsius Shimla: Keylong was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as cold weather conditions persisted in the hill state, the Meteorological Centre said..

