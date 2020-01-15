Left Menu
Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:01 IST
Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL13 BH-CITIZENSHIP-NITISH With folded hands and smiling face, Nitish refuses to comment on CAA-NRC controversy Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday refused to comment on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act urging journalists not to ask him questions on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day on issues about which people may have different opinions that may lead to squabbles.

CAL14 DEF-NE-TROOPS Army says 'some' troops to be withdrawn from NE after dip in insurgency Kolkata: The Army has decided to withdraw "some" troops from insurgency-affected states in the Northeast and move them to barracks as violence in the region has come down drastically, Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan said here on Wednesday. CAL15 WB-LD DILIP GHOSH Dilip Ghosh stands by "shot like dogs" comment, says it was for the country Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is facing flak from various quarters, even his own partymen, for saying that anti-CAA protesters "were shot like dogs" in BJP- ruled states, Wednesday stood by his comment and said he is not bothered about the criticism.

CAL19 WB-SANKRANTI-LD DIP 31 lakh pilgrims take holy dip at Ganga Sagar on Makar Sankranti Sagar Island: Over 31 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country, and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, on Wednesday took holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. CAL20 DEF-FORT WILLIAM-OPEN Army to throw parts of Eastern Command HQ open for public Kolkata: The Army will open up selected areas of Fort William, the Eastern Command headquarters here, to the public, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

CAL21 AS-SONOWAL-LD-PROTEST Assam CM shown black flags by anti-CAA protesters Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) activists protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday. CAL25 OD-QUOTA PRADHAN Pradhan criticises Odisha cabinet resolution on OBCs, SEBCs Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday criticised the Odisha government for allegedly denying state-wide reservation for OBC and SEBC categories.

